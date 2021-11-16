An expert mechanic cleaned up a bike that looks rusted and replaced every worn out part with new ones

Before he set out on the transformation task, he decoupled the bike into pieces that were washed or replaced

Many people who reacted to the videos on social media said that a whole lot of carefulness must have been invested into the process

An unnamed man has transformed a dirty and burnt-looking motorbike into a brand new one with his mechanical skill.

In a series of videos shared by a Facebook page called Food and travel tv, the man took the bike part in a meticulous way.

The transformed look of the bike really looks cool. Image: @Food and travel tv

How he did it

After every part had been decoupled, he went ahead to wash the engine thoroughly. He replaced its worn-out bots and parts.

Part two of the video shows how much he has progressed in cleaning the rots off the machine. The front wheel of the bike now looks brand new.

Watch the videos below:

Here is the second part:

What social media users are saying

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered millions of views with massive reactions.

Below are some of them:

Joe Andrew said:

"Spraying paint inside crank case and use cheap bolts inside the engine not great idea. Alot of effort gone in to it to fall short on a few bits."

Rifky Hussain said:

"This bike has been dumped into the mud - not rusted."

Isaac Amit Samuel said:

"I wished someone could restore my body like this."

Sonny Duque said:

"Man, if I had to take something like this apart, I wouldn’t know how to put it all back together. It’ll just end up a pile of scrap!"

