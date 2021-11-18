SA’s own The Kiffness has South Africans howling with laughter after his remix of a viral TikTiok song titled I’m an Island Boy

A little bass and a few bongos drew the attention of millions of social media users who just cannot get enough of the tune

Over 9 000 responses flooded his comment section as peeps praised The Kiffness' creativity and ability to make an absolute banger

SA music producer The Kiffness had Mzansi cackling over his remix of a viral TikTok song by @Flyysoulja featuring @Kodiyakredd. Dubbed I’m an Island Boy, the original video has since found its way onto YouTube with an impressive 7 680 756 views.

Originally posted on The Kiffness’ TikTok page, the clip of him standing in front of his crystal clear blue pool adding a little bass, some bongos and a fresh beat as the guys sang was enough to get 2.5 million views on Facebook.

The spiced up remix quickly gained the attention of tons of peeps who were all living for the remix. The comments sections under The Kiffness’ multiple social media platforms had many social media users singing along.

The Kiffness has remixed the viral 'I'm an Island Boy' song online. Image: The Kiffness

Source: Facebook

Below is the absolutely stunning tune created by the local producer:

Below are some of the comments left by entertained Saffas:

Aaron Maloney said:

"Great job! Wild how you played the trumpet solo with completely different fingerings than you would normally use to play there are notes."

Emily Srnsn wrote:

"Play that funky music white boy."

Warren De Villiers shared:

"Trumpet was the best part. Mad skills."

Ieva Dzonsone added:

"OMG, it's stuck in my head now! Best new tune! Awesome job there!"

The Kiffness shares a hilarious dance remix of Ramaphosa losing his iPad

Earlier this year, Briefly News reported that it seems local did not miss the opportunity to make fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his infamous missing iPad as SA house music producer, The Kiffness, released his own dance remix of the little incident.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @TheKiffness, an incredibly talented DJ, definitely turned the hilarious episode into a jam for the summer. In the short clip, the producer worked his magic in what appears to be a bathrobe and even humorously flaunts his own iPad.

Locals are definitely all the way here for poking a little fun at the President and were really appreciating the musical genius of the DJ's production. Many couldn't stop sharing how the short clip brought a smile to their faces.

