Rachel Kolisi shared a few throwback pictures while pregnant with her little girl ahead of her fourth birthday

The snaps shared by Rachel on her Instagram page seem to have been taken by a professional photographer

Rachel's pictures had lots of social media users hilariously thinking she was pregnant with another baby before reading her caption

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rachel Kolisi has taken to social media to gear up for her daughter Keziah's fourth birthday on 23 November with some cute throwback pregnancy pictures.

The wife of Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi, posted three pictures of her pregnancy belly stating that she did not post enough pictures while she was pregnant.

Rachel Kolisi posted a few throwback snaps while she was pregnant with daughter Keziah on Instagram. Images: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

The pictures appear to be part of a professional photoshoot.

The caption reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I didn’t post nearly enough when I was pregnant. Can’t believe my baby is 4 tomorrow. ❤️"

Here are the pictures:

Rachel's comment section was filled with replies from A-list celebrities that could not get enough of her pregnancy snaps. Some of the comments came from Rachel's supporters who shared the same sentiments.

Some people mistakenly thought Rachel was announcing another pregnancy.

Here are their comments:

gail_mabalane said:

"The way I was beaming … before reading the caption. Time flies Mama. ❤️"

miss_eut said:

"The way l got excited thinking Kolisi #3 is on the way "

beawtyspot said:

"I almost got excited ❤️"

cheysolomons25 said:

"Before reading the caption, I was suma all excited ."

mishka_stanfliet_ said:

"I legit thought it's a pregnancy announcement ‼️"

Rachel Kolisi sums up her relationship with Siya in a hilarious snap

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi and Siya have had a strange year and took social distancing to a whole new level when the Springbok captain moved to KwaZulu-Natal.

On top of that Siya contracted Covid and had to self-isolate as did the rest of the family.

This resulted in a lot of Rachel and Siya's conversations took place online and not face to face. Taking to her Instagram account, Rachel shared a hilarious pic that summed up their marriage in 2021.

Siya slid into the comment section and said that he agreed with Rachel and told her to buy data. siya_kolisi_the_bear:

"@rachel_kolisi I can’t deny that !!! But please buy data"

Source: Briefly.co.za