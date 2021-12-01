A BMW was caught on camera speeding before bumping into a pavement and meeting its final spot at the bottom of a tree

The driver sped up as they passed a person videotaping the incident and seemingly lost control of the expensive vehicle

South African car enthusiasts took to the replies section under the post where they shared their reasoning behind the accident

A BMW driver, seemingly trying to show off, crashed their vehicle in the most dramatic way. A seven-second clip showing the car speeding past the cameraperson before the driver loses control and smashes into a tree has gone viral online.

Popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared the video to his page. The driver of the car picks up speed quite fast and it doesn't seem like they had good steering control or handling of the vehicle as it hopped and bounced off a pavement before coming to a standstill by a tree.

The video has gained the attention of a number of South African car enthusiasts who came to their own conclusions about the unfortunate incident.

This BMW crashed straight into a tree after the vehicle's driver sped up and lost control. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Check out the post below:

Mzansi comes to their own conclusions for the BMW's crash

@Vontiee said:

"What did you expect from the BMW drivers? Same mielie meal bag as Polo drivers."

@Hlaha8610241 shared:

"He will be walking this December."

@MokoenaDee responded with:

"Bathong!! I need to teach this guy handling."

@Rabs2013 wrote:

'That much power needs skilled drivers, otherwise it can be a disaster."

@Sqotsha tweeted:

"I am not understanding how he lost control of the car?"

@MthembuT264 added:

"December stocko gone."

Source: Briefly.co.za