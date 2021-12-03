Shauwn Mkhize's honorary Doctorate in Philosophy, which she received last weekend, was awarded by an institution that is not even registered

MaMkhize celebrated royally after receiving the honorary qualification from the Good Shepherd College of Religion, Culture and Training

The college has no formal registration with the Education Department and they revealed that an investigation was ongoing

After changing her social media handle and requesting to have the prefix 'Dr' added to her name, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's supposed doctorate may have been short-lived. The businesswoman's celebrations were most likely in vain as the institution that awarded her doctorate is not registered.

MaMkhize made headlines after the Good Shepherd College of Religion, Culture and Training awarded her a Doctorate in Philosophy. Reports have now revealed that the tertiary education institution is being investigated by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

To make matters worse, Good Shepherd College, a Christian educational facility, does not even have a website and has no power to award a Doctorate in Philosophy.

According to IOL, a spokesperson for the department revealed that they are currently investigating the institution. The report continued by stating that they could not get hold of the institution for a comment. The publication further stated that no other details have been revealed.

The South African shared that the celebratory dinner thrown in honour of MaMkhize's award was also held last weekend.

Social media users share mixed reactions to MaMkhize's possibly fake honorary doctorate:

@MaS1banda tweeted:

"In another episode of 'We Live in a Parody'… First off, the Good Shepherd College of Religion, Culture & Training can't just 'create' degrees and then bestow them - whether honorary or not - to whomever they wish.

"Second, yhuuuuuuu. ha. ah."

@Kumkani_James wrote:

"We will continue to call her Dr President Shaun Mkhize!"

@papakgosi10 shared:

"Oksalayo Dr Shaun Mkhize will buy that college and register it herself..."

@Lee_JustMe_ t said:

"Yoh, getting a "doctorate" from some creche and demanding to be addressed as Dr President Shauwn Mkhize. The ignorant arrogance of entitlement."

@ManageZmdn also shared:

"I honestly don't even think she was trying to make it seem like the institution is legit."

@Yola303 added:

"Oh maaan. The way she was excited."

“Dokotela” Shauwn Mkhize grateful and blessed to receive an honorary degree, posts her mansion

Briefly News previously reported on MaMkhize when she thanked everyone who wished her a beautiful day as she recently graduated with an honorary doctorate. The football club boss says she feels blessed and headed to social media to pen a sweet message to her friends and family.

Mkhize has been involved in many projects with the aim of uplifting her community. In a viral video clip on social media, she can be seen posing in red regalia as well as giving Mzansi an insight into her stunning mansion.

Classic: Shauwn Mkhize arrives at graduation event in R4m Mercedes Maybach

In similar news, Briefly News also reported that Mkhize’s recent graduation was a hit on social media channels but what also grabbed the media’s attention was her stylish whip. The philanthropist drove to the venue in a top-of-the-range Mercedes Maybach that sells at a costly R4 million.

The classy vehicle comes in a variety of engines but it remains unclear which one the football boss owns at her disposal. Briefly News has gathered that the S580 4-Matic sedan is one of the safest cars on the market.

A Mercedes Maybach S580 boasts a 4.0L V8 engine with EQ Boost and 9-speed automatic transmission among other features.

Source: Briefly.co.za