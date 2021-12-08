A South African-based design and construction company, Khato Civils, is making headlines after restoring pride to a poor family

The Botswana family of 16 had been living in a tent but Khato Civils has now built them a three-bedroom house and fully furnished it

The company is receiving all the praise on social media platforms and Briefly News is naturally attracted to the post

The family of 16’s plight caught the attention of the firm through the help of the village leadership of Leshibitsi and the company heeded the call.

According to a Facebook post carried by Argus Online of Botswana, the family will now have a decent roof over their heads as they initially lived in a tent. The Mzansi company is busy with a multi-million-rand project in Botswana as they are installing the 100km Masama-Mmamashia water pipeline.

The finished three-bedroomed house is fully furnished with two outside rooms and all the structures were built to the tune of R1,4 million (P1 million). Social media users are now praising the company and reacting to this big story.

Khato Civils has built a three-bedroom house for a needy family in Botswana. Image: @ArgusOnline/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Onkabetse Simana said:

“Well done Khato Civils. You've done a great job indeed. This will go a long way in changing people's lives. That's what is important.”

Rodgers Moduane said:

“That's a very good gesture, I know there's quite a lot to be done as part of community social responsibility by companies but this is upliftment in the truest sense.”

Kelly Phendu said:

“Wooooooooow may God bless each and every hand which took part in this project.”

Ashie Nfila said:

“Blessed is the hand that giveth.. well done Kgato civils for such a good gesture. you did it from the bottom of your hearts.”

Bobo Mooketsi said:

“I pray for the family to stay strong love one another and their community and I declare the cover of the Lord upon Khato unto their elevations in all dimensions and keeping the Lord first in their projects. Let's all be the extension of the Lord's glory in all we do.”

Man builds 90 houses for homeless people as a wedding gift for his daughter, bride is blown away

Looking at a related article, Briefly News reported that a kind man, Ajay Munot, has given his daughter a nice wedding gift as he built a total of 90 houses for the homeless in her honour. Before the special day, the man had years ago put aside some funds for the wedding.

As time went by, he started seeing many people in his community suffering and that disturbed his spirit greatly, Understanding Compassion reports.

With the amount he had saved up for his daughter’s wedding, the man thought that he could use the same fund to give people decent homes.

Source: Briefly.co.za