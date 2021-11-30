A business merchant in India, Ajay Munot, decided to use the money he had saved up for his daughter's wedding

Ajay revealed he was going to use the sum to buy a gift for his daughter whenever she decided to get married

Instead of getting the gift, he built 90 homes on two acres of land for poor people in his community who cannot pay for shelter

A kind man, Ajay Munot, has given his daughter a nice wedding gift as he built a total of 90 houses for the homeless in her honour.

Before the special day, the man had years ago put aside some funds for the wedding. As time went by, he started seeing many people in his community suffering and that disturbed his spirit greatly, Understanding Compassion reports.

The lady said that she is happy with her father's decision. Photo source: YouTube/ANI News

Lady accepted

With the amount he had saved up for his daughter’s wedding, the man thought that he could use the same fund to give people decent homes.

When the cloth merchant told his daughter about the idea, the lady accepted it, saying that it is a beautiful initiative, ANI News reports.

They gave out the keys

With the money, he was able to buy two acres of land and build 90 units of houses for those who cannot afford shelter.

After the lady’s wedding, she and her husband handed the keys to all the beneficiaries. Ajay said he hopes people would give out of their abundance to help poor people just like he has done.

Watch the video below:

