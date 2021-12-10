A picture of a man carrying his box of pizza as though it was a pile of papers has gone viral on social media

The unidentified man casually stands in front of a mall with his head faced away from the camera but the way he's holding his meal has many feeling uncomfortable

The image was uploaded on Twitter in response to another picture of someone's pizza that was smashed in a corner of the box it came in

Certain things in life have a uniform way of being done and carrying pizza should be one of them. Peeps usually hold their pizza boxes upright in order to prevent their slices from smashing together in a corner.

One unbothered man was caught red-handed carrying his pizza on its side. The ultimate sin, many believe. Standing outside a mall, with someone opposite him, the unidentified can be seen holding his pizza on its side - how uncomfortable!

The snap of the man's peculiar way of carrying his meal was shared on Twitter by @nonfrommyside in response to an image of someone's smashed pizza.

The peculiar way in which this man is holding his pizza has peeps laughing their socks off. Image: @nonfrommyside

Source: Twitter

Check the post out:

Read some of the comments the post received below:

@Motheo__xx tweeted:

"If I see someone holding a box of pizza like it's a briefcase with a broken handle, I will automatically assume that they have drugs in there because wtf??"

@liederletsoalo shared:

"This shouldn’t be this funny."

@thandoau wrote:

"I needed this laugh yho."

@vonlebo responded with:

"Made my day."

@Vuvu__M tweeted:

"This is such a thug pic."

@nozi_xaba added:

"Something my dad would do."

