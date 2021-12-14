President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated his sister-in-law Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe for being installed as the Chancellor for the University of Cape Town

Dr Moloi-Motsepe has been the Chancellor since 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she was unable to be installed properly

President Ramaphosa shared a lovely, heartfelt message on Twitter for Dr Moloi-Motsepe as her installation and investiture were marked

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe has been installed as the sixth Chancellor of the University of Cape Town. She signed her name in UCT's Golden Book on 10 December, marking the official start of her new leadership role.

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a post on Twitter wishing his sister-in-law well in her new role. President Ramaphosa's wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe is the sister to Patrice Motsepe who is Dr Moloi-Motsepe's husband. Ramaphosa wrote:

"Congratulations to Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe on her installation & investiture as Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, a leading institution on the continent. We wish her all the best in her new leadership role of steering UCT into an inclusive & engaged African university."

Dr Moloi-Motsepe has been Chancellor of UCT since 2020 but was not installed properly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to UCT. Take a look at Ramaphosa's post below:

Below are some of the mixed replies the post received:

@HendsumGuy shared:

"We see the family is taking strategic positions, if it was Zuma sister, the media would be on fire now."

@lesegosundawana wrote:

"Congratulations Dr Moloi Motsepe."

@0786507007 said:

"Congratulations Mama on your new appointment as chancellor of the University of Cape Town."

@MrsMaswime tweeted:

"Congratulations to the Chancellor of UCT Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe!!! What an amazing and inspiring installation on so many levels!!!"

@AvenueCyprus responded with:

"These seeds... Her father was a teacher and her mother was a nurse. A heartfelt congratulations Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe."

@ohsnapitsvuyo_p added:

"Imagine your dad is the head of football in Africa and your mom is the head of the best university in Africa. Just crazy man! Congrats to Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe."

Source: Briefly.co.za