A wonderful LinkedIn user shared a heartwarming video of a driver assisting two men pulling trolleys with large packages on them up a steep hill

Thembisa Kunene recorded the kind act and shared a seven-second clip of the wonderful deed to the business and employment-oriented online service

The video inspired tons of locals who shared their thoughts and opinions about the sweet act conducted by the driver of a Range Rover

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thembisa Winston Kunene used his LinkedIn profile to share an inspiring post. According to Thembisa, he watches two guys pull trolleys with a massive package on them every day up a very steep hill.

To his surprise, a man in a Range Rover pulled over and attached one of the trolleys to his luxury SUV and drove the package up the hill. Thembisa witnessed the kind and act grabbed his phone to hit record. He wrote:

"I see them pull it [the trolleys] up every day. Today was a sign, this white man stopped his Range Rover and offered to pull one of their trolleys up the steep. I don’t know what level of humanity that is but I want it!"

The driver of this Range Rover helped two men carry their large packages up a hill. Image: Thembisa Winston Kunene / LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Click here to view the post, which gained over 17 600 likes and over 860 comments on the app. Briefly News compiled a few of the top comments left under the sweet post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fraser Lamb said:

"Random acts of kindness are what is required from us all. No better demonstration than this. If we all commit, the world will be a far better place for everyone. Salute sir or ma'am..."

Maria Rabi Quntana shared:

"This is the South Africa we all deserve. It is up to all of us to replicate these acts of kindness. Thank you for reminding us that before our tittles and assets - we are people first."

Zandile M asked:

"Who is chopping onions?"

Dr Nik Eberl responded with:

"That is what Ubuntu is all about and what the world can learn from South Africa, thanks for reminding us."

Pretty Khumalo added:

"Wow, I have goosebumps as I type this, this is pure motivation. This is the definition of brotherhood, this is understanding one's hustle is yours too, we stand together taller."

Good Samaritan: Boy, 8, aptly named Christian spreads Christmas spirit among homeless

Previously, Briefly News reported that an eight-year-old Cape Town boy opened his heart and savings jar to make Christmas a little merrier for the less fortunate this year.

Zach McDonald told his mother that he would like to gift more than one person this year. His mother Tanielle Lloyd took to social media to detail her son’s philanthropic journey. Part of what she wrote read:

“After two months of preparation and planning, having companies eagerly jump on board to donate prizes so we could run a raffle to raise more cash to purchase goodies, Zach’s savings jar became fuller, and the donations were rising."

Source: Briefly.co.za