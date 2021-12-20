Dr Sindi van Zyl was a force to be reckoned with but also had a loving, motherly personality and peeps are honouring her today

Dr Sindi passed away in April this year and seven months later, her name is topping the trends list on Twitter

South African social media users are sharing everything and anything they can about the powerhouse that was Dr Sindi

South African physician Dr Sindi van Zyl has been gone for eight months now and her memory is living on in those who followed her journey. Dr Sindi shared tons of advice with locals through her social media platforms and today, peeps are remembering her.

Her name is trending on Twitter as netizens share their favourite memories of Dr Sindi and the advice she shared that they carry with them today. From what kinds of medicine to use to talking to Dr Sindi in the Twitter DMs, locals are sharing it all.

The tweets in memory of Dr Sindi are truly heartwarming but are sure to bring a few tears to your eyes.

@tsholux shared:

"I just love it when I see Dr Sindi trending, it shows she may be gone but she will never be forgotten. That woman was an angel on earth. May her precious soul continue to rest perfectly."

@FaroutWith wrote:

"I miss my insomniac chats with her and only realised after her death that she spoke to so many of us. During those long nights, we couldn't sleep. Insomnia Twitter has never been the same without Dr Sindi. I would feel less strange for being up while everyone's sleeping."

@nthabimakhoba_ said:

"Yoh. 2021 robbed us of Dr Sindi."

@oddeomontle recalled:

"Dr Sindi loved all of us... You’d swear we were all her kids."

@oleratoyoga told the Twitterverse:

"I really miss Dr Sindi. That woman saved my life."

@khanyisiile__ added:

"Sometimes I send a text to Dr Sindi’s number and pray for a response from her."

Source: Briefly.co.za