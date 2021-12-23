Mmusi Maimane has taken aim at the ANC as he mentioned the reasoning they often give when asked about service delivery and other matters

The One South Africa leader shared that the response the ruling party gives is the number of years they've had to make a change

South Africans took the time out of their days to share their thoughts and opinions about Maimane and the ANC

Leader of One South Africa Mmusi Maimane has called the ANC out on Twitter. Maimane fired shots at the ANC's standard response to the public when questions are raised regarding job delivery, services and quality of education.

Maimane mentioned the 27 years that South Africa has been a free country as the reply often given by members of the ANC. He shared:

" 'BUT I ONLY HAD 27 YEARS TO PREPARE'.

"The ANC's response when the public asks the ANC why they have failed to deliver jobs, services and improve the quality of education."

Mmusi Maimane called out the ANC for a response they often give when asked about service delivery, education and job delivery.

Source: Getty Images

Check out Maimane's post below:

Some South Africans decided to call Maimane out

@2wo2wo_rsa responded with:

"That's you when the DA did not see any progress after 3 years."

@Donald_KingPDK tweeted:

"Mmusi is asking for a fight..."

@t_dzyl said:

"Talk doesn't deliver results."

Other social media users sided with Maimane

@Donald_KingPDK added:

"Mmusi on faaaayaaa!"

@Real_TheGuy_ZA shared:

"Do you need 27 years to build a house?"

