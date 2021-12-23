A popular Twitter shared a post asking peeps on the app how much money they require to assist them with pressing issues

Locals shared all kinds of amounts and some even asked for donations of second-hand items to get them through

The poster, Azola Mlota, connected peeps with others who were in situations that allowed them to assist where they could

Azola Mlota shared a post on Twitter asking locals how much money they need to solve their problems. The Corporate Marketing & Event PR Manager's post gained over 4 600 likes as peeps shared their deepest concerns with him.

Some South Africans asked for small amounts to get them through the day while others asked for donations of items that may not be used by their owners. The best part was that more fortunate citizens came through to assist wherever they could.

South Africans are sharing how much money they need to get through pressing issues. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Read the viral post below:

South Africans share how much money they need to help them

@SotobePhumi wrote:

"Any amount for food, the fridge is empty."

@voxx_propeller said:

"It doesn't have to be money... ANY help is needed to fix my roof please."

@KutlwanoSiya responded with:

"I desperately need R2 500 to buy a full uniform, stationery and pay school fees for my daughter who’s starting Grade 1 next year. Can anyone kindly help?"

@Mamello_S tweeted:

"My mom got mugged at an ATM and they took all her R4 000... Anything to help with Christmas lunch will go a long way."

@KhukzaNcube shared:

"R500 just to buy my son Christmas clothes so that he can be happy like other kids. Been a tough year with no employment."

@khoomow added:

"Any amount to buy me and my family something to eat on Christmas Day."

Small steps to success: South Africans work together to assist young graduate with bed and fridge

A young man who replied to the same tweet was featured by Briefly News recently. Twitter user @sibuyi_manqoba was battling to afford things that many take for granted these days.

That was until Azola Mlota connected him with kind-hearted South Africans who did not hesitate to stretch out a helping hand. Sibuyi responded to a Tweet by Azola with a photo of his living situation.

Saffas came through for young Sibuyi in the replies section as they offered up goods they no longer needed. One person offered up a bar fridge while another came through with an affordable bed.

