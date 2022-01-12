While something might be the in thing, that does not mean it is for everyone, and that goes for these loafers

Social media user @silo_gumbi made it known that he will not wear these shoes no matter how popular they are

Some were right there with him, while others defended the shoe as they own a pair and absolutely love them

Some of the fashion today is questionable, however, peeps rock it with pride! One man made it clear that no matter how popular these shoes are, he ain’t ever wearing them!

Social media user @silo_gumbi will not be caught dead in a pair of these popular loafters. Image: Twitter / @silo_gumbi

Source: Twitter

From platform flip flops to retro kicks, fashion is fashion and not many question it. There are so many styles today that not one size fits all anymore.

Social media user @silo_gumbi posted a snap of two tone JC loafers, claiming him not wearing them is a service to society lol!

Therese shoes are in, but this man is not prepared to jump on this shoe train!

“Me not wearing these shoes is my biggest contribution to society.”

Peeps share their opinions on the shoes

While the loafer is a popular shoe, that does not mean everyone has to like it. Those who love them roasted @silo_gumbi, while those who don’t, showed the shoes flames.

Some took this as an opportunity to share some other popular shoes they would not be caught dead wearing. Peeps really have no chill!

Take a look at some of the mixed reactions

@rogerridle is right there with him:

“I'm with you I don't get the fascination with these shoes, every person I see rocking them I judge them harshly.”

@sinalo_jafta said some stuff:

“The people I've seen wearing these shoes normally have dry and smelly feet shame. Zipumps zamadoda.”

@siiya_xo loves the shoe:

@MagadiMash sarcastically suggested another shoe:

@ReneilweMolefe3 feels the same about these bad boys:

