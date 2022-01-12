Hearing a child being named Wolf or Dreamcatcher is no longer head turners. While most still scrunch their faces and roll their eyes, ‘out there’ names are a thing.

In the next 20 years, what was once common names like Christopher and Emily, will become rare and probably resurface… but for now, we are embracing the weird and wonderful change.

Here are three baby names that have made headlines

Humble football fundies

A Bolivian baby has made headlines all over the world for not only being the first baby to be born on 1 January in the Atacama Desert, Chile but for his name.

Humble football fans, Teodora Pacaje and Héctor Chambi decided to name their boy Griezmann Mbappé after their favourite soccer players, reported News 24.

Tech loving geeks

In 2020 Swiss internet provider Twifi offered 18 years of free Wi-Fi to parents who named their son Twifius or daughters Twifia.

So, parents hopped on the offer and named their kids after the Swiss internet service provider.

An anonymous 30-year-old couple gave their kid Twifia as a third name, claiming the meaning behind it went deeper than just free internet.

“For me, the name Twifia also stands for connection in this context. For an eternal bond. There are much worse names. And the more often we say ‘Twifia’, the heartier the name sounds.

“The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me, and that was when the thing got its charm,” the father said.

While it might not have been their smartest parenting move, they are putting the saved wifi money into a savings account for their child.

Hula loving parents change 9-year-olds name

A 9-year-old girl from New Zealand had her name legally changed to Talula Does the Hula From Hawaii back in 2008… and she was not impressed.

The poor girl reportedly refused to tell her friends her new name, which left many questioning the parents’ decision, especially the judge who passed it, reported Reuters.

"The court is profoundly concerned about the very poor judgment that this child's parents have shown in choosing this name. It makes a fool of the child and sets her up with a social disability and handicap unnecessarily,” Judge Rob Murfitt said.

Rapper Reason changes his stage name ahead of amapiano release

In other name changing news… Reason will now be called Sizwe Alakine. The rapper revealed on Instagram and Twitter that he has officially rebranded into an Amapiano artist, including a new look, crew and language of rapping, reported Briefly News.

Reason's name change is nothing new to local hip hop or the international game. Puff Daddy switched to P Diddy, Tumi to Stogie T, Easy Mac to Mac Miller and ProKid to Pro.

As reported by ZALebs, Sizwe Alakine posted a video of an Amapiano beat while he laid a verse on it, including his new name in the caption on Instagram.

