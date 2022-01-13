A man decided to put his unemployed friend forward for a job interview he was unable to attend and he got the job

A social media user who goes by the handle @shiluvankuna shared the story, commenting on how the world needs more people like this

Not everyone believed that the story was true, however, those who did, showed the man some love for his act of kindness

It is important to keep the right people in your circle. One man put his friend forward for an interview he could not attend, and he got the job.

A social media user who goes by the handle @shiluvankuna shared how a man helped his friend get a job. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Society needs more people who help lift others up rather than stomping on their heads to get ahead in the rat race.

A social media user who goes by the handle @shiluvankuna shared a snap of a post a man made where he shared how he helped a friend.

Not being able to attend an interview due to prior arrangements, the caring man put his unemployed friend forward for the interview. The best part is, he got the job!

“We all need this type of friend. ❤️”

Mzansi reacts to the story… not all are believers

While the story sounds awesome, some people do not believe it is true. Unfortunately, social media scams have left many sceptical of any act of kindness shared online.

However, there were others who congratulated the man as they themselves had done something similar in the past, making it a little more believable.

Take a look at some of the comments

@netsbless said:

“It's good to recommend your friend's bro, in fact, it's gold, but I just want to ask a question.

"What happens to the people who applied for the job same time as you?♂️ I mean a proper HR would care to check them out instead of your friend♂️”

@nawtylip said:

“I got offered a job but I couldn't accept cuz a better offer came while I was waiting for the initial one... the lady actually asked me if I can recommend someone, don't know why she didn't call the other candidates..my friend was hired after☺️☺️”

@Mo_Afrikka said:

@frank_chilli said:

@SandileKaNgcobo said:

