Kasi Economy shared the story of a man who started selling litchis without having a single cent to his name

According to the popular account, the industrious guy took orders from his neighbours, then claimed he had no stock but took their cash to go pick the goods

While some Saffa netizens believe his marketing strategy was smart, others think he committed some kind of fraud

Popular Twitter account Kasi Economy shared the story of an unnamed man who made something out of nothing, in a rather tricky way. Kasi Economy shared an image of a vendor selling litchis on the road.

According to Kasi Economy, the man started his business with no money to his name. The entrepreneur told his neighbours that his stock was finished but took orders for R30 upwards and then hustled to organise the goods.

The neighbours apparently did so and he used said money to buy two crates of the summer fruit as well as bags to package it in.

This man started selling litchis without having the product; he used order money to purchase and sell the fruit. Image: @KasiEconomy / Twitter and Md Manik/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kasi Economy's post gained around 600 likes on Twitter as social media users discussed the guys business strategy:

Some Saffas are impressed by the litchi seller

@BusisiweMaek said:

"I love South Africans who take charge of their income."

@SimangaRadeb shared:

"This is really beautiful and inspiring."

@ofentsemou wrote:

"An awesomely smart young man."

@action_things tweeted in response:

"Proof that if you look for a solution, you will find it."

@LusaphoMatinise quote tweeted the post with:

"KING INDEED."

@Thisthat_Acadmy believes:

"Money loves money but you don’t need money to make money."

These netizens believe that the entrepreneur's strategy was deceitful

@Bruno_komane3 responded with:

"That's fraud, but ke it is what it is."

@bernardtembo tweeted:

"He lied."

