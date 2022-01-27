Snake catcher Nick Evans rescued staff and children in a Chatsworth school from a ginormous Black Mamba

The school shut down the minute the snake was seen and called Nick immediately to come and remove the snake

Nick shared the story to his Facebook page and people thanked him for saving the day, joking that the snake wanted an education too lol

Durban KZN is riddled with snakes this time of the year. The blazing heat draws the cold-blooded critters out, but luckily snake catcher Nick Evans is always just a call away.

Snake catcher Nick Evans saved the day at a local school when a Black Mamba shut it down. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

A school in Chatsworth KZN went into a panic when they encountered a Black Mamba in one of their change rooms. The deadly snake is definitely a call for concern when hundreds of children are running around.

The school thought fast and called snake catcher Nick Evans to come to the rescue. Nick shared the story to his Facebook page along with some snaps of the monstrous snake.

“It was a very quick, easy and uneventful catch, unlike my last one (see last post). Big mamba, about 2.3m, with a bit of the tail missing. Chunky snake! A great rodent controller.

“It will be released away from this school and others!”

People react to the terrifying situation, thanking Nick for saving the day

Nqobani Ngidi said:

“The constitution says all those within South Africa shall have access to education. Nick, please put that snake back to school, it too just wants an education. ”

Shirley Shelley Louw said:

“Thanks for rescuing this Snake. People need to learn more about snakes and not harm them...”

Adrie Marais said:

“You are doing an amazing job thank you ❤️.... I'm not a fan of snakes at all ... but every living creature deserves a living change in life ”

Lloyd Somigadu said:

“It just came to get its matric results does anyone know if it passed or failed.”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans catches 4 beautiful but lethal vine snakes, details the intriguing experience

In other snake catcher news… Briefly News previously reported that winter is far behind us and with the toastier days here to stay for the next few months, Durban's snakes are coming out to play. Popular snake rescuer, Nick Evans, recently posted about a very interesting and tricky situation which led to him rescuing four vine snakes in the area of Wyebank.

In a lengthy Facebook post, he details how he caught the snakes and why this experience is so intriguing to him. In one part of the post, he says:

"Four vine snakes! Incredible! We could not believe it. Although, we were now scanning for more, pushing our luck! No more were seen, though, sadly…”

