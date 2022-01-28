Global site navigation

Man Unlocks Mzansi’s Ama2000 Fears With Scary 'Final Destination' Pic: “Highway to Hell”
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A man had user’s feeling anxious after sharing a photo following a large truck carrying logs on the highway
  • The Twitter post reminded followers of the American horror movie Final Destination 2 which had a similar scene
  • A lot of online users reacted with similar sentiments saying that their lives were never the same after watching the film

An online user @umalambane_zn had peeps recounting their worst nightmares after sharing a photo taken from behind a cargo truck large carrying logs on the highway.

The post was captioned “Final Destination” and instantly reminded peeps of the American horror movie scene in Final Destination 2 featuring a similar truck where one of the actresses had a vision where the logs came loose, causing a major accident on the highway. One of the logs smashed into a police officer’s window, which created a series of events that kills numerous others.

Final Destination is an American horror franchise consisting of five films, two comic books, and nine novels. All of its five films are set around a small group of people who escape impending death after one individual (the protagonist) sees a sudden premonition and warns them about the mass-casualty accident that is about to happen, Wikipedia explains.

The post not only resonated with many but certainly peaked users’ anxiety. Check out some of their comments below:

@KabeloMohlah02 replied:

“Following a truck that is loaded like this always remind me of how people were dying in that Final Destination movie.”

@skinnypants3000 commented:

“Polo Vivo has to be involved there.”

@DudlanaYena wrote:

“That movie really [messed] me up, I’m even afraid of stairs now.”

@MosaseTumelo said:

“I always overtake these trucks, no matter what.”

@Maloom_Bikbik commented:

“Reminds me of how my boy lost his life driving behind a truck like this when it lost its load.”

@melchezedech reacted:

“Vele if you watch that movie, your life will never be the same again.”

@Mdubane_Gcabs1 said:

“That movie, yoh it is shocking.”

