A man had user’s feeling anxious after sharing a photo following a large truck carrying logs on the highway

The Twitter post reminded followers of the American horror movie Final Destination 2 which had a similar scene

A lot of online users reacted with similar sentiments saying that their lives were never the same after watching the film

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An online user @umalambane_zn had peeps recounting their worst nightmares after sharing a photo taken from behind a cargo truck large carrying logs on the highway.

A man shared a scary photo of a large cargo truck on the highway which reminded online users of the horror movie Final Destination. Image: @umalambane_zn / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post was captioned “Final Destination” and instantly reminded peeps of the American horror movie scene in Final Destination 2 featuring a similar truck where one of the actresses had a vision where the logs came loose, causing a major accident on the highway. One of the logs smashed into a police officer’s window, which created a series of events that kills numerous others.

Final Destination is an American horror franchise consisting of five films, two comic books, and nine novels. All of its five films are set around a small group of people who escape impending death after one individual (the protagonist) sees a sudden premonition and warns them about the mass-casualty accident that is about to happen, Wikipedia explains.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post not only resonated with many but certainly peaked users’ anxiety. Check out some of their comments below:

@KabeloMohlah02 replied:

“Following a truck that is loaded like this always remind me of how people were dying in that Final Destination movie.”

@skinnypants3000 commented:

“Polo Vivo has to be involved there.”

@DudlanaYena wrote:

“That movie really [messed] me up, I’m even afraid of stairs now.”

@MosaseTumelo said:

“I always overtake these trucks, no matter what.”

@Maloom_Bikbik commented:

“Reminds me of how my boy lost his life driving behind a truck like this when it lost its load.”

@melchezedech reacted:

“Vele if you watch that movie, your life will never be the same again.”

@Mdubane_Gcabs1 said:

“That movie, yoh it is shocking.”

Peep heartbroken over brother's passing in horrific taxi crash

Briefly News previously reported that a heavy sombreness washed over "the streets" as dejected users mulled over the death of a young learner killed in a horrific taxi crash recently.

It comes after a Twitter user, @Makonco_M, took to the social networking and microblogging platform to share images of the 15-year-old boy and the heartwrenching accident scene where he had his final moments.

The images show the teenager dressed in school uniform with a schoolbag on his back and holding his cellphone while posing for pictures, presumably in recent days as schools across the country commenced the new academic year.

Source: Briefly News