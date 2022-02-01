A Saffa man showed off the hard work he put into building a home recently through two images shared on Twitter

Known as @terrymap1, the man showed the process of building and what the result looked like after his hard work

Social media users seemed to be quite impressed and inspired by @terrymap1's work as many did not know he had the hidden skills to build a home

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@terrymap1 gave peeps an inside look at his hustle through Twitter recently. In two images, Terry showed his hard work, skills and determination to get the job done and ensure that all was done correctly.

The first image shows Terry putting cement on one of the brick walls of a home while the second snap shows what the house looked like following his persistent work. Terry put a swing on the common 'Before vs After' caption by sharing 'The Process vs The Result'.

Through the bio of the Twitter user, it is understood that he is a passionate farmer. It seems his venture into home building has impressed many of his 82 000 followers on the microblogging application.

This local man was proud of his hard work and shared the progress on Twitter where he was met with tons of congratulatory messages. Image: @terrymap1

Source: Twitter

Terry's post gained more than 1 500 likes in less than 24 hours:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users congratulate Terry on his persistent hard work

@mwanawa_ephraim asked Terry:

"Is there anything you can’t do??"

@marshie702 said:

"May God continue to bless you bro #FambaTerryFamba."

@nathanmahachi shared:

"You have a way of making these difficult tasks look so easy."

@vovivo1990 responded with:

"You doing well bro. Keep up the good work."

@wilfredkush tweeted:

"Terry of all Trades."

@TheSamroz added:

"Oh wow, dedication is so beautiful."

SA applauds man who builds modern shacks as means of generating an income to put food on the table

In more news about peeps and their hustles, Briefly News previously shared the story of a man named Tebogo, who builds amazing modern shacks. His story is inspiring and his heart is a ray of sunshine.

Tebogo does not just build your average tin shack. He puts in the finer details, huge windows and the finishes are just superb. He can literally make a mansion out of corrugated iron. Sharing his story to our Facebook page, this is what we said:

“Meet Tebogo, who designs modern shacks for a living to feed his family.

“He's based in the township of Atteridgeville in Tshwane, just west of Pretoria CBD. He says that he is happy to travel to far places even if he is only building a single room because he wants to help people. What an amazing hustle!”

Source: Briefly News