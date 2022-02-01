Luxury realtor Mpho Botha became a millionaire at the age of 21 after closing the deal on a massive property that he worked hard to sell

Mpho hails from Welkom and shared how he has always had a drive for success and the need to become an entrepreneur

The wise and knowledgeable young man spoke to Briefly News about how he entered the real estate world and what his plans are for the future

21-Year-old Mpho Botha serves as an inspiration to many that age does not define success. Mpho spoke with Briefly News about his journey to success and what motivates him to continue grinding.

Speaking about his childhood and what he saw himself doing as an adult, Mpho said:

"I always wanted to be an entrepreneur, I remember telling my parents I don’t want to go to varsity, I want to push my company. At the time I had started an events company but they forced me to study business management."

Mpho got into real estate at a young age, he explained his journey:

"I met my mentor while I was interning at Mrs SA to earn extra cash and she offered me a job at her real estate firm after I shared my interest in property with her."

At the age of 21, Mpho secured the bag and became a millionaire. He shared his journey on social media and spoke to Briefly News about the reactions from those closest to him:

"My close circle of friends were very excited as I’ve always said I’d be a millionaire at a very young age but we all didn’t expect it to happen so soon, especially my mom, who watched me struggle as an entrepreneur."

The businessman uses his social media accounts to promote the properties listed under him. Speaking about why he decided to take this path, Mpho said:

"I am one who always believed in the power of social media. These days, that’s where many stars are found and I thought 'why not' if I could find my buyer there. We should always be careful how we use our social media because you can literally change your life from how you conduct yourself on these apps."

Speaking more on the power of social media, Mpho believes that focusing on his craft is important. The realtor has over 9 000 Twitter followers and more than 11 000 Instagram followers and believes it is imperative to have a 'deep understanding' of said platforms.

He said:

"I have learned to have a deep understanding of social media and that what happens online sometimes doesn’t translate to life. The attention is nice but I know I must not get lost in the following, likes and trends. I must truly focus on my craft and never think I’ve arrived or have become famous because that’s when one loses the plot."

Mpho's daily motivation is who he will be in 10 years, he explained:

"Me in 10 years from now motivates me. The idea of being more successful and reaching my highest and true potential really excites me every morning. You can never stop growing."

Speaking about the future and where he sees himself when he hits his mid-20s, Mpho said:

"I see myself owning my own property and development company as well as selling luxury property in New York City."

The successful young man has major plans for 2022:

"I am hosting a property masterclass for upcoming realtors, I’ll also be expanding to Cape Town and I am launching my first development project."

To close his sit-down with Briefly News, Mpho shared advice and that his favourite quote is, "It is not the critic who counts," by Theodore Roosevelt. To the people inspired by his story, Mpho wants them to work hard, be consistent and patient:

"And lastly, take risks," he says.

