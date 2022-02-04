A local man had some free time during loadshedding so he put his frustrations into a diss track directed at Eskom

Saffa’s were blown away by the hilerious track and the on point lyrics, and flooded the comment section with praise

Eskom receives more than they give with their power cuts. A quirky Mzansi man decided it was due time Eskom got a new diss track thrown at them, and SA peeps are living for it.

TikTok user @sedpillay is tired of loadshedding, just like many other South African citizens. Image: TikTok / @sedpillay

With the country being put back on Stage 2 loadshedding, people’s patients are wearing very thin. Taking a humorous approach to the matter has definitely shed some light on a dark situation.

TikTok user @sedpillay remixed Gayle’s abcdefu into an on-point diss track directed at Eskom. With lines like “F-U Eskom, do you think we are dom?” the man created greatness!

The people of Mzansi can themselves at the lit diss track

The lyrics are pure genius! South African TikTok users flooded the comment section while having a good laugh.

Yes, loadshedding is a huge inconvenience and nothing to laugh about, but this song is exactly what we all needed.

Take a look at some of the comments

@_lameez_ said:

“This should be our new anthem”

@Mohammed Zia Sheik said:

“Broooooooo you have to turn this into a song I'll play it every time there's load shedding”

@❤️Dee❤️ said:

“You was this bored during load shedding to make this fire parody ”

@mariskanaicker said:

“Love it...but can't believe you didn't even blink once...”

@Zenitsu_Agatsuma said:

“Someone should really send this to Eskom, they need to hear this.”

