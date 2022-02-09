Global site navigation

Blessed: 3 Hawkers & Street Vendors Who Got Big Surprises in Their Lives, Video Shows 1 Woman Crying
by  Briefly Team Nothando Mthembu

Africans have in recent times shown moving examples of being kind and that people all need each other to succeed in life.

In one report, a woman who never thought she would get an unprecedented blessing broke down in tears.

A woman cried for joy.
One of the hawkers is a student who always does his assignments. Photo source: @iam.ahuozia Facebook/Hon Ogwu Austine.
Briefly News, in this report, will be looking at three emotional instances where people put big smiles on roadside sellers' faces.

1. Roasted Plantain seller

A lady pulled a prank on a roasted plantain seller. After getting a piece from her, she said she was no longer interested as the plantain was tasteless.

This was after she had even eaten a part of it. The seller was dumbfounded as she collected it back from the lady.

A moment after, the lady returned with some money, telling her that it had all been a prank. The woman cried for joy.

2. Hawker gets help from strangers

A person who has been seeing a boy carrying out a habit of working on his homework when he was out hawking decided to help him.

The man helped the young boy by filming him so that more people can know his story and reach out. After his story went viral a few days ago, some people showed interest in sponsoring the boy's education.

3. Face mask seller

A mask vendor offered to give a lady one for free when the buyer told her she did not have cash on her to buy.

Unknown to her, the lady only wanted to test the seller's act of kindness. She later returned with some money and gift for the hawker.

God doubled my money

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young man, James C Opara, went online to write about the goodness of God in his life after a stranger blessed him with cash.

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, February 8, the man said earlier in the month, he gave out his whole salary despite being a student and had school fees to pay.

A part of the money was used to settle his mother’s debt. When he made that move, James’ mother was worried that he was doing a lot as a student who needed the money.

Source: Briefly News

