A beautiful Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse shared some love for her amazing colleagues on social media

Being an ICU nurse is not easy and @_lennz_ wanted people to know the dedication it takes to do what they do

People flooded the comment section with sweet messages, sharing their stories and thanking the nurses

The coronavirus pandemic has definitely given many a newfound respect to medical personnel. A gorgeous Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse took the time to thank her colleagues for their time and dedication.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse @_lennz_ thanks colleagues for their dedication. (Image: Instagram / @_lennz_)

Source: Instagram

Working in the ICU is tough. It means long hard hours filled with many tough situations and battles, but also many triumphs.

A stunning ICU nurse who goes by the Instagram handle @_lennz_ shared a saucy snap of her standing next to one of the hospital beds and accompanied it with a touching caption.

In the caption she shared a moving quote which summed up a day as a nurse in the ICU, she also gave a shout out to her peeps for doing the most.

“I live for the hard days —— the days that challenge me to my core! Those days that determine who you are. You will be defined NOT only by what you achieve BUT also by how you survive - Sheryl Sandberg

“Cheers to all my fellow nurses killing it every shift in our ICUs!”

People thank the nurse and her colleagues for their endless acts of kindness

People took to the comment section to commend the lovely lady and her fellow nurse on their undeniable unbelievable work.

The pandemic has been hard for everyone, but if it wasn’t for these incredible humans, it would have been a whole lot worse. Thank you for your service!

@nurseweehtx said:

“I love my sick ICU patients! Cheers to us ICU nurses!!! But you know RT don’t want you touching that vent lol ”

@mikeyderosa said:

“18 months later and I still think of my ICU nurse. Thank you Kelly. ”

@voyagevibeauty said:

“You are so inspiring!”

@sasha_myers21 said:

“CVICU new grad here. Proud to get my ass handed to me 3 times a week ’

