Former Public Protector of South Africa, Thuli Madonsela took to Twitter to point out that today’s date is a palindrome and ambigram

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 is written as 22/02/2022 numerically can be read the same way forwards and backwards and the same upside down in digital format

Mzansi online users responded to the post with their take on the numerically fascinating calendar date

22 February, 2022 – Quite a tongue twister of a date and unique in that it can be read the same from different angles and directions.

South Africans discussed their views on today's unique date - 22/02/2022. Image: Stock image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pointing this cool fact out was former Public Protector of South Africa, Thuli Madonsela, on her Twitter account. She wrote:

“Interesting fact of tomorrow, which is #22022022.”

22 February, 2022 is written as 22/02/2022 numerically and is, therefore, a palindrome as it can be read the same way forwards and backwards. It is an ambigram as well because it is the same upside down in digital numerical format.

South African online users responded to the tweet with their take on the unique palindrome and ambigram:

@HajPaij wrote:

“It’s so amazing... We are alive to witness something spectacular. The next time something like this will happen is in the year of Our Lord 3303 on March the 3rd. That's 1101 years from now.”

@PeNYartos asked:

“Does this mean there will be a volcano ending the world?”

@Hessi38856784 wrote:

“It's also Twosday, and it will be a very long age before the time corresponds to 2222 on 2202222! Anyone celebrating the 22nd birthday.”

@maphuthim1 wrote:

“My son is turning 20. He was born on the 22022002.”

@scarionatifede reacted:

“It's a unique day World!”

@hookahkid said:

“Thanks for the warning. I won't get out of bed to be safe.”

