Thuli Madonsela, the former Public Protector has caused a social media stir for her comments about the appointment of the Chief Justice

Madonsela took to social media to explain sections of the Constitution in relation to the Judicial Service Commission's role in appointing the CJ

Social media users were mostly confused by Madonsela's post and some people stated that she was acting out of jealously

JOHANNESBURG - The former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has come under fire on social media for bringing up technical rules about the appointment of the next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

Taking to Twitter, Madonsela reflected on the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) announcement that the Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya is the candidate they have chosen to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position.

Madonsela stated that while the JSC may have recommended Maya the Constitution states the President can only appoint a Chief Justice after consulting the JSC and political organisations that are part of the National Assembly.

She went on to say that S173(3) of the Constitution when appointing the SCA President or Deputy President for the Chief Justice position can he appoint said person based solely on the JSC recommendation.

The posts:

Madonsela gets called out for not just congratulating SCA President Maya

Social media users think Madonsela is displaying signs of jealousy for mentioning the Consitution in relation to Maya's recommendation.

Some people are confused by Madonsela's tweet and asked the former Public Protector to clarify what she meant.

Here are some comments:

@ShoziKonke said:

"And you have an audacity of telling us about the constitution which you have violated yourself including the court of law supporting you. Just congratulate judge Maya’s recommendation by the JSC and be on the side of the women and people who support her as the good candidate."

@Collen82241585 said:

"Julius Malema to justice Maya during interviews and I quote" justice Maya why woman get jealous when they see other woman being successful or being promoted to the higher positions, often is fellow women who will never support you. I see that in Advocate Thuli Madonsela' tweet."

@ndlovu_mkhululi said:

"If indeed CR goes against the commission's recommendations then the judiciary capture will be confirmed. The reasons why Maya was selected is because the other 2 are tainted with allegations of biasness towards the same CR who must appoint them."

@Mapentz said:

"Prof I don't understand what you are saying? Are you saying we should not celebrate the nomination of judge Maya by JSC? Why should we not celebrate this achievement? She is the first woman judge to break the proverbial ceiling. And you are asking for caution? Really Prof? "

@Tk4j said:

"Jealously! Malema posed this question to Judge Maya herself coming to women."

@Gegane3 said:

"Is she an honorary professor? Why is she so vindictive? A learned lady, supposedly well-travelled does not have to sink that low. Who is she trying to influence here? Problems with factionalists or economic hitmen...has to say something on behalf of the baas."

ATM welcomes the JSC recommendation that Mandisa Maya become new Chief Justice

Briefly News previously reported that African Transformation Movement (ATM) has welcomed the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) recommendation that President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Mandisa Maya should become South Africa's next Chief Justice.

ATM has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint her to the position without hesitation.

Maya beat the three other candidates, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court Justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Judge President of the Gauteng High Court Division, Dunstan Mlambo.

