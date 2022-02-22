Students challenge themselves to using anything that they can think of to carry their books to school and the results are hilarious

The boys and girls who entered the challenge can be seen entering their premises in a jovial mood with some busting dance moves

Some of the items the students used to transport their books included rubbish bins, lawnmowers and shopping bags

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Students challenged themselves to use anything other than their school bags with funny results. Phoenix High School came alive with excitement and laughter as students marvelled at the creative outcome of the challenge.

The video quickly went viral, having been shared over two thousand times and amassing over 80k likes.

Students took items like bins to school to replace school bags in a creative, hilarious TikTok challenge. Image: @glock_the_rapper/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Trashcans replace school bags

Imaginations were stretched to their limits with this challenge as the pupils chose the strangest items as substitutes. Some used bins and cardboard boxes while others used shopping bags and even empty rice packaging.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

More interesting is how one student used a wheel-barrow to carry his books to school. Another opted for a lawnmower, which might have been more for show than the purpose of carrying books.

No bag to school challenge gains steam

According to Briefly News, Ama-2K are back with another hilarious challenge and this time it is the No School Bag Challenge. Images and videos of Mzansi school learners carrying their belongings in various objects other than your regular backpack are doing the rounds on social media and Saffas are amused.

Some of the images were shared by the Celebrities Facebook page recently. Leaners are seen carrying their books and stationery in wheelbarrows, suitcases, bread bins, large carrier bags, pots, microwaves, and even underwear!

While it is not clear how it came about, the challenge has definitely revealed Generation Z’s creativity and ability to turn anything into a trend.

Source: Briefly News