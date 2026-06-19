A Durban mother is urging parents to take flu-like symptoms in children seriously after her 8-year-old son died

Liam was treated at multiple medical facilities after initially showing fever, vomiting and weakness

His mother says delays in receiving appropriate treatment may have contributed to his death and pleads with parents not to ignore early warning signs

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

8-year-old Liam Bowes passed away after suffering flu-like symptoms. Image: Hayden Baron Bowes

Source: Facebook

DURBAN - A Durban mother is urging parents to take flu-like symptoms in children seriously after her eight-year-old son died following a rapid decline in his health.

According to IOL, Carla Bowes, from Sydenham, says her son Liam Bowes, a Grade 2 learner at Charles Hugo Primary School, was unwell for almost two weeks before he passed away last Wednesday.

Liam's early illness and worsening symptoms

Liam initially developed a high fever, but his condition soon worsened. He later began coughing, vomiting and experiencing diarrhoea, and became increasingly weak and unable to eat or drink properly.

Bowes said she first took him to King Dinuzulu Hospital on 5 June, but claims he was not fully examined and was advised to go to a clinic as flu cases were reportedly not treated there. She later sought help from a private doctor after his condition did not improve.

Despite several medical visits, Liam’s health continued to deteriorate. He was eventually admitted to King Dinuzulu Hospital on Saturday, where he was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

He was then transferred to King Edward VIII Hospital after doctors found fluid in his lungs and signs that his kidneys were failing. Bowes said his urine had turned dark brown and his condition worsened rapidly in hospital.

Doctors also identified a viral infection and planned further tests and a possible blood transfusion, but Liam died before the treatment could be carried out.

He was laid to rest on Monday.

Grieving mom says delayed treatment caused his death

Now grieving, Bowes is calling on parents not to delay seeking urgent medical care when children show persistent flu-like symptoms.

“If my child had received treatment earlier, he might still be alive today,” she said

Bowes said she is devastated and frustrated by how the situation was handled, explaining that her son was moved between facilities as his condition worsened.

“I’m angry because we were sent from place to place while his condition got worse. Parents must not ignore the warning signs. By the time we finally got help, it was too late,” she said.

Describing Liam, she said he was a joyful and deeply affectionate child who loved bringing happiness to others.

Krugersdorp father loses two sons

In similar news, a Krugersdorp father struggled to come to terms with unimaginable grief after both of his young sons died on the same day, just hours apart. Johan Barnard said the loss of his eight-year-old son Dean and his two-week-old baby LJ has left him shattered, describing the past few nights as filled with tears and pain he never thought possible.Both boys were born with a rare heart condition known as Shone’s complex and were recently admitted to hospital after developing a lung infection.

Liam's mother is warning parents to take flu symptms seriously. Image: SimpleImages

Source: Getty Images

9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car

Briefly News also reported that a nine-year-old boy has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in George. The tragic incident happened on Monday morning, 15 June 2026, along the busy PW Botha Boulevard, when the child was reportedly hit while attempting to cross the road. He was rushed to hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, 17 June 2026. Authorities have since upgraded the case from reckless driving to culpable homicide as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

Source: Briefly News