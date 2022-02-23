A grateful man took to Twitter to share images of his first qualification and proof of his current employment

The University of Venda graduate revealed that he works as a Census 2022 fieldworker, which entails counting SA’s population

Several Mzansi online users were left puzzled by both his qualification and the nature of his occupation

A young man took to social media to share photos of his first academic qualification versus his current job.

A man shared images of his first qualification from the University of Venda and the job he has now. Image: @Ndi_Muvenda_ / Twitter

@Ndi_Muvenda_ shared an image of himself holding his Bachelor of Science certificate in recreation and leisure studies from the University of Venda, alongside another of himself as a Census 2022 fieldworker.

A census is the total counting of a population involving a country’s socio-economic dynamics – people’s living conditions, access to basic services, income, etc. In South Africa, Census 2022 commenced on Thursday, 3 February and will run until March 2022.

The young man expressed his appreciation for his new job in the tweet, saying it's better than nothing.

“My first qualification vs my current job. Nzie ai fani na muroho,” he wrote.

Online users responded to the tweet with messages wishing him well as well as questions about his qualification and line of work:

@DIVAREEEphiwe asked:

“Why don't you use your qualification to teach English in China?”

@tastefulbright commented:

"I've never seen such a useless organisation like Stats SA! I mean, we have Census once after every 10 years. This means they had 10 years to prepare for this year's Census but no, they started training FW 3 weeks before the Census night, they have a messy system if forever not."

@PoshTeedkay asked:

“What are the career choices for this qualification???”

@kelevra_bd69 said:

“To my understanding, RECREATIONAL includes walking and LEISURE is doing something outside your daily activity, you're definitely on the right employment bracket of what you studied.”

Highly qualified young man takes to the streets to find a job

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that desperate times call for desperate measures. With the unemployment rate sky-rocketing in South Africa, one highly-qualified man has taken to the streets, armed with a cupboard sign and hope in his heart.

On the sign, the young man wrote:

“Not asking for money, looking for work, please help.”

He provides his contact details and says he is qualified in Financial Management and is currently studying towards a degree in BCom Law. He also has four years of experience working in an accounts payable role.

