A Limpopo snake catcher, Gideon Vorster, suffered a nasty black mamba bite during a recent rescue

He had been called to remove the venomous snake that was trapped in a ceiling in Nkowankowa, a small town

The beefy 21-year-old was bitten twice on the hand and is currently recuperating at Mediclinic Tzaneen

Despite being careful as he always is, a brave snake catcher, Gideon Vorster, suffered a nasty black mamba bite during a recent rescue in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Taking to his social media page, he confirmed the hair-raising incident where he was called to remove the snake that was caught in a ceiling Nkowankowa.

Brave snake catcher Gideon Vorster was bitten twice on the hand by a black mamba. Image: Snakes of Tzaneen / Facebook

"We noticed that the snake was in its shedding process and had marks on it. We were not sure if he did get hurt while on the roof. We had to check before releasing it. It was after this process that I was bitten by the snake. It was only at the hospital that we realised he bit me twice on the hand," said Gideon.

A black mamba’s venom is primarily composed of neurotoxins that often induce symptoms within 10 minutes and is often fatal unless antivenin is administered. Fortunately, the 21-year-old is currently recuperating at Mediclinic Tzaneen.

A grateful Gideon said thanked all medical staff who assisted him as well as his fellow snake catcher, Richard Max Radue, who was with him at the time and rushed him to hospital.

“Last, and most important, I am most thankful to God and all the prayers. Currently, I am unable to catch snakes at this moment but can still assist with identifications. I will let you know once I am available again. Thank you for all the messages. I appreciate it,” he said.

Online users poured in sweet messages after learning the news on Facebook:

Nikita Coxon replied:

“Hope you feel better soon.”

Edward Wood said:

“Heal quickly, Gideon! So glad you got excellent help and will recover fully.”

Steven Behrens commented:

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery! Mamba rescues in a ceiling cannot be easy. If the snake was in the blue, it would be even more edgy, and even worse if injured. Really no need to explain... you're a bloody rock star and will rise up again to continue doing what you do well!”

