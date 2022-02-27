The rapper posted a cryptic message earlier on Wednesday saying he'll return a stronger ma but was tragically found dead. A woman has claimed that she once dated DJ Zinhle's baby daddy, Murda Bongz. Itumeleng Khune and his stunning wife Sphelele Makhunga celebrated their eldest daughter's second birthday.

Saffas were left astonished and confused after learning about a woman who crashed her brand new car minutes after collecting it from the dealership. A lady posted photos on social media of her the new luxury car that she bought for herself and expressed that she aimed at inspiring her daughter.

1. “This Is Sad and Crazy”: Riky Rick Has SA Concerned After Posting Cryptic Tweet

Riky Rick has passed away. The rapper posted a cryptic message earlier on Wednesday saying he'll return a stronger man.

The star's name is topping the trends list as peeps react to the claims of his death. His family has not confirmed anything yet, but rumour mongers claim the star took his own life.

2. “Don’t Get Too Comfortable”: Lady Warns DJ Zinhle, Claims She Used to Date Murdah Bongz

A woman has claimed that she once dated DJ Zinhle's baby daddy, Murda Bongz. The young lady warned the Umlilo hitmaker not to get "too comfortable" in her relationship with the Black Motion member.

The woman, who is dorothy_lanie93 on TikTok, took to the video-sharing platform to address the businesswoman. She shared that she was once in love with Bongz but he seemingly left her for Zinhle.

3. Itumeleng Khune and Wifey Sphelele Throw Dreamlike Candyland Themed Party for Amo’s 2nd Birthday

Itumeleng Khune and his stunning wife Sphelele Makhunga celebrated their eldest daughter's second birthday. Amogelang Zenande's Candyland themed birthday was something out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Sphelele gave social media users a glimpse into the amazing decor and tons of sweet snacks that filled up the venue, from jumping castles and ball pits to a mini candy store and food items with labels reading 'Amo's Candyland'.

4. Woman’s ‘Short Cut’ Sees Her Crash Her New Whip Outside Car Dealership, Mzansi Left With Questions

Saffas were left astonished and confused after learning about a woman who crashed her brand new car minutes after collecting it from the dealership.

Photos of the incident were shared by the South Africa Daily page on Facebook along with photos of the damaged white Volkswagen Polo hanging over the steep bank of a parking lot. Judging by the images, it appears the female driver drove into the fence which secured the parking bay.

5. Young Mother Inspires Daughter by Buying Her Dream Luxury Car, a Whole Porsche

A lady posted photos on social media of her the new luxury car that she bought for herself and expressed that she aimed at inspiring her daughter. Her Instagram post was soon filled with hails from people praising her for her accomplishment.

The lady, who is seen posing next to her new Porche, explained that she was informed by the car dealership that hers was the last purchase for 2021. She further attributes her gratitude to the lesson it taught her daughter:

"What makes this so special is my daughter seeing me wanting something and going to get it."

