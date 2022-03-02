The gorgeous Sphelele Makhunga took to the gram to share a series of images as part of a 'body check' trend

Itu Khune's forever person was a picture of curves and grace as she gracefully posed in gym clothes

Her fans and followers complimented her in all kinds of ways as they appreciated the work that goes into her maintaining her beautiful figure

Sphelele Makhunga shared a stunning series of images of herself on the gram. Itu Khune's gorgeous wifey had fans and followers in awe of her amazing body as she posed in sportswear for the snaps.

The mom-of-two's coordinated outfit and curves in all the right places left jaws on the floor. The caption of her post talked about doing a body check adding that she is on the right track with her banging bod.

Cyber citizens filled her comments section up with tons of compliments with many asking for her workout routine.

Take a look at her post below:

Social media users can't get enough of Sphelele

@michellmatshidiso said:

"You look beautiful."

@fifirendinator wrote:

"Wooow gal. Flat tummy!"

@akhonakhumalo shared:

"A hot momma."

@sithandazilei commented:

"Looking beautiful mommy."

@king_smith.23 responded with:

"Always looking beautiful."

@ngubane_mfundoe added:

"Love this family."

Itumeleng Khune and wifey Sphelele throw dreamlike Candyland themed party for Amo's 2nd birthday

In more Khune family news, Briefly News previously reported that Itumeleng Khune and his stunning wife Sphelele Makhunga celebrated their eldest daughter's second birthday. Amogelang Zenande's Candyland themed birthday was something out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Sphelele gave social media users a glimpse into the amazing decor and tons of sweet snacks that filled up the venue, from jumping castles and ball pits to a mini candy store and food items with labels reading 'Amo's Candyland'.

Sphelele shared a few posts on Instagram of the beautiful birthday party the couple had in celebration of their adorable kid. It really was a Candyland dream! Pictures of the delicious food, gorgeous decor and matching clothes worn by the Khunes were shared on Instagram by Sphelele.

