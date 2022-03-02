Woman Who Completely Botched Photo Opportunity Leaves South Africans in Stitches: “Zebras Can’t Fly”
- A lady who clearly didn't understand the assignment left Mzansi floored with her wrong outfit and misguided pose
- She was positioned in front of a beautiful butterfly-wing mural but it was a wasted chance since she had a zebra print jumpsuit on
- The fact that the lady was not even appropriately posed sent social media peeps howling as they commented on her photoshoot faux pas
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A pic of a lady poorly posed in an outfit that did not match the background trended online as peeps pointed out her missed opportunity for a great photo.
The photo was posted online by Melikhaya who expressed his dismay with the caption:
"She had only one job, only☝️♂️"
The caption sealed the comical element to the post as Tweeps couldn't help themselves while they took the mickey out of the misguided lady's unfortunate situation.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Twitter had a field day with the post as many pointed out the lady's failed chance at a gorgeous image.
Injecting some wit into the post, @Sekwabanjalo2 said:
"She nailed the assignment, Zebras can't fly ♀️"
@Monalisa3000i pointed out how the lady failed at grabbing the photo opportunity by saying:
@mangcusiviwe echoed the above sentiments by saying:
"I guess common sense is really not common."
Dad shares funny pic of toddler with cheese, SA can't get enough: "Best crime ever"
In another post that got Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter, Briefly News reported that a South African dad unwittingly got Mzansi on his toddler's case after he shared incriminating evidence of the cute munchkin on social media.
A hilarious image of the little girl with a big lump of cheese in her hand, clearly being eaten, was shared by Twitter user @JuniorMkhonto.
And if that wasn't enough to convince the sceptics, the little girl had cheese debris smeared all across the mouth, further strengthening the case against her.
Source: Briefly News