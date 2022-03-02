A lady who clearly didn't understand the assignment left Mzansi floored with her wrong outfit and misguided pose

She was positioned in front of a beautiful butterfly-wing mural but it was a wasted chance since she had a zebra print jumpsuit on

The fact that the lady was not even appropriately posed sent social media peeps howling as they commented on her photoshoot faux pas

A pic of a lady poorly posed in an outfit that did not match the background trended online as peeps pointed out her missed opportunity for a great photo.

The photo was posted online by Melikhaya who expressed his dismay with the caption:

"She had only one job, only☝️‍♂️"

The caption sealed the comical element to the post as Tweeps couldn't help themselves while they took the mickey out of the misguided lady's unfortunate situation.

The lady posed in front of a butterfly wings mural while wearing a zebra print outfit, leaving Mzansi floored. Image: @VaxxedMelikhaya/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter had a field day with the post as many pointed out the lady's failed chance at a gorgeous image.

Injecting some wit into the post, @Sekwabanjalo2 said:

"She nailed the assignment, Zebras can't fly ‍♀️"

@Monalisa3000i pointed out how the lady failed at grabbing the photo opportunity by saying:

@mangcusiviwe echoed the above sentiments by saying:

"I guess common sense is really not common."

