Proving the power of positive thinking, a lady took to Twitter to gush over the iPhone 13 that she conjured into fruition

She professed to the power of manifestation in a post where she had captioned her partially unwrapped phone

Tweeps were divided in their opinions about her manifesting an expensive phone into being with some congratulating her while others questioning its true source

A positive thinking young lady who goes by the name Iinga took to Twitter to post about her new iPhone 13. Iinga claimed that the smartphone came into her possession through nothing other than her psyche.

She posted a picture of the semi-wrapped phone with the caption:

"Manifestation works guys."

A statement that sparked debate amongst Tweeps.

A woman brags about the power of manifestation and how through it she became the owner of a new iPhone13 which caused a debate online. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Not everyone on Twitter was completely sold on her views. Some speculated about how she must have taken out a loan to pay for the smartphone while others asked her to share the manifestation methods and secrets.

Speculating that Iinga must have attained the phone on credit, @thabo_maoka said:

" You were waiting for the documents to be approved."

@ManelisiKetse praised Iinga by saying:

Somewhat proving to be a believer, @Khwezi_bass said:

"I'll do this as soon as iStore calls me up for mine ."

Source: Briefly News