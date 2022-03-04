An online user took to social media to make it known that he got Julius Malema something special for his birthday

The EFF leader celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday, 3 March and @uNtandoSindane sent him an eWallet

The politician responded with several laughing emojis and peeps were left wondering how much money he was sent

One generous South African online user @uNtandoSindane decided to bless EFF leader, Julius Malema with a special gift for his 41st birthday, which was celebrated on Thursday, 3 March.

A local man shared that he sent Julius Malema an eWallent for his birthday. Image: MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He captioned the tweet:

“Ola president @Julius_S_Malema check your DMs. I've sent you a smallanyana eWallet. Happy birthday! Don't spend all of it at once.”

Julius responded to the tweet with laughing and raised hands emojis. The cyber community found the gesture both thoughtful and hilarious. Some also wondered how much the gentleman sent the vibrant politician.

Check out some of their comments on the post:

@Nyiko_Mmashele replied:

“President let me also send you something for your birthday.”

@MNtlaone said:

“I'm the only one sitting here thinking how much can be smaller nyana.”

@Mavivana_ reacted:

“Lol, niyagula shame.”

@LethaboZAR commented:

“This is actually nice Ntando. Bless up.”

@pFuriousDay wrote:

“It still hasn't clocked maybe it's a network problem. Resend to mine, I will pass it.”

@BornRoyal1st said:

“Let's hope SARS won't come after you.”

Video of Julius Malema celebrating 41st birthday in court sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema, just never ceases to amaze Mzansi with his hilarious and provoking antics. The latest was when he and his party members turned his trial for the unlawful possession of a firearm and contravening the Firearms Control Act into his birthday party.

The controversial politician celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday, 3 March and he spent it at the East London Regional Court.

Videos have been doing the rounds on social media showing Malema and his supporters cause a ruckus in the courtroom as they sing happy birthday. And oh boy did they make a spectacle of it!

The elated EFF leader can also be seen holding a stunning birthday cake in a video shared by web influencer @danielmarven on Twitter which has over 90k views.

