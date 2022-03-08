A lady posted her home on Twitter and boasted about how she managed to put it together herself

Tweeps were in awe of how Ayabulela managed to decorate her home tastefully and congratulated her

Some peeps asked her where she bought the furniture, and she willingly gave the details, offering tips as well

Seated in what looks like her lounge, a lady named Ayabulela revealed on Twitter how she put her home together herself. Overcome with pride, Ayabulela did not miss the chance to point out how fabulous her home was with the caption:

"I’ve actually put together a gorgeous gorgeous home for myself."

A lady filled with pride showed off the kitchen area of her home and revealed that she put it together herself, which left SA in awe. Image: @ohdear_sonchild/Twitter, Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Peeps on Twitter were taken by items of furniture and glassware in the pic that Ayabulela posted. They asked where she bought them and she graciously replied, tagging the stores' names in the process.

Saffas asked Ayabulela about her profession implying that she must earn a substantial amount to afford the items in her house. She downplayed the assumption and revealed that the items were acquired bit by bit over time.

@Wiz_KC complimented Ayabelula's living space:

"People legit living in homes that look like my Pinterest board collections, wow, just wow!"

Taken by Ayabulela's house, @Nolundi_M said:

@jxjx23_ wanted to know where Ayabulela shopped:

"Where you get that speaker there?"

@Sibongilenz asked after the furniture:

@Nolundi_M who congratulated Ayabulela for the achievement said:

"Everything about this aesthetic is absolutely perfect. Congratulations on your home ❤️"

