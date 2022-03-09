A video of a vehicle hijacking was shared online recently by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee

The CCTV footage shows a man and a Toyota approaching a Lexus in a parking bay before the driver is accosted

It's reported that the victim was taken hostage during the incident and South African users shared their views

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a video of a Lexus being stolen in broad daylight in a hijacking in Brakpan recently.

A video of two male suspects accosting the driver of a white Lexus was shared online. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

The CCTV footage was shared on Twitter and shows a man and a Toyota Corolla pull up in a parking lot. Another man gets out of the car and approaches the Lexus, which appears to be occupied by a driver. The suspects get in the car before the video ends.

According to Abramjee, the white Lexus IS250 was stolen in the hijacking, and the victim was taken hostage. Further details on the incident are unknown.

South African online users responded with their views on the criminal incident. Check out their comments on the post:

@RONIN_JimNjAcK commented:

“The engine is probably/most likely going into a Mazda Drifter breakdown/recovery vehicle somewhere in the country... I hear they become beasts with these fitted on and those Crafter buses.”

@trigger_sims reacted:

“The V8 Lexus engines, yeah. These ones they probably use for heists, high-speed getaways. They are quite stable and easy to blend into traffic.”

@PhillRamboo asked:

“During daylight and no one is willing to help this poor guy?!“

@ZulekhaHassim1 reacted:

“They actually take the victims to extract money out of them over a few days - refer documentary by Yusuf Abramjee on ETV (Crime Watch).”

@Gidza00 said:

“I was a victim of that... hijack and wiping the account.”

@Bluoeyed responded:

“What was customer doing in the car till they got hijacked? I panic even when sitting at McDonalds.”

Hijacking video shows 2 armed men accosting a motorist in his driveway

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were in shock after yet another brazen hijacking was caught on film. This time, the unsuspecting driver appears to have left his car just outside his front gate, probably to attend to some business in the yard, all the while the gate remains open.

Watching the clip, it seems that, unfortunately, the crooks took advantage of this small window of opportunity. At first, the suspects look like everyday people walking by the home.

The two armed men then reveal their weapons and intimidate the driver before making off with his vehicle.

