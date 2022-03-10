A woman who posts videos on YouTube of herself eating has carved out a lucrative living with a monthly income of $1 million (around R16 million)

She joined a group of people who post videos of themselves eating various food in clips with elevated sound to create an effect called autonomous sensory meridian response

Her vlog, which earns her seven figures monthly, grew over the years to a point where she started getting strange requests from her fans

A video blogger called HunniBee stunned the internet when it was revealed that she makes upwards of a million dollars from her YouTube channel.

HunniBee created the lucrative channel in 2019 after quitting her job as a fitness trainer. She delved into the world of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), best explained as:

"The tingling sensation that can come from hearing or seeing particular accents, sounds, whispers or movement."

How HunniBee's ASMR journey began

News24 reported that when HunniBee was 16 years old, she watched videos of other ASMR stars, such as Maria Viktorovna. After enjoying the soothing effects of the videos, HunniBee started experimenting with her own creations, which she posted on her YouTube channel.

HunniBee's full-time dedication to creating ASMR videos began in 2019 as she had already started gaining popularity, reports News24.

The millionaire, who harbours no regrets about changing careers, said:

“I absolutely love my work. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

