A local digital content creator has taken to social media to gush over appearing on New York's Times Square billboard

The creative, Dennis Ngango, shared an image of the billboard dedicated to YouTube's Creator Class of 2022

Mzansi was instantly enthralled by the scenes and headed to the creator's mentions to pop the virtual champagne

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi is applauding the efforts of a local digital content creator whose hustle has made a mark on the world map.

The YouTuber, Dennis Ngango, was among 135 creatives from around the globe who made it onto YouTube's Black Voices Creator Class of 2022.

A local YouTube sensation is gushing over landing on New York's Times Square billboard. Image: @DennisNgango

Source: Twitter

The American online video sharing and social media platform owned by Google previously revealed a multi-year R1.5 billion fund devoted to boosting stories told by black creators online.

From performers and established professionals to gamers and fitness enthusiasts, the class features creative individuals from all walks of life. Dennis, alongside his two creator buddies, got the nod as one of the best in the space in South Africa for his YouTube channel, Defining, which boasts 155 000 subscribers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The channel, created in 2019, celebrates the beauty and complexities of relationships and life – and has played host to local celeb couple faves such as the music and entertainment pair of Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle.

Couples sit down and explore various topics, share their affection for each other, and get into the nitty-gritty of their shared love. Revelling in the excitement of his exceptional feat, the local headed to Twitter to spread the word.

"Never doubt what one prayer can do. Times Square, New York," read the caption, dutifully shared alongside a picture of the billboard.

Saffas break out in excitement

The scenes attracted a massive wave of praise and excitement for Mzansi YouTube lovers. The post had gathered nearly 3 800 likes at the time of publication. Briefly News took a sharp turn into the comments strip to bring readers the responses to the post.

@beam_light111 wrote:

"Keep on winning. Congratulations."

@DidimaloM said:

"This is amazing. Congratulations."

@khayehmthembu added:

"I'm literally screaming."

Creator helps young farmers to flourish

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that content creator Kwanda Nyazeka shared photos online of an aspirant farmer who had her leafy produce bought by an employee at a popular supermarket chain.

Saffas have praised the creator's spirit of entrepreneurship, who, through his platform, showcases the success stories of young farmers.

Inga Qeja, who is featured on his YouTube channel, started producing crops last year and before that, was involved in a gardening project which supplied vegetables to food stalls. He farms potatoes, spinach, cabbage, butternut.

Nyazeka, who has 2 500 subscribers on his channel, wrote:

"I want to give value to those who may need it in their entrepreneurship, business & financial educational journeys."

Source: Briefly News