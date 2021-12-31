YouTuber Kwanda Nyazeka from Johannesburg has shared the inspirational story of a young Eastern Cape farmer online

Nyazeka took to social media to post snaps of Inga Qeja and an employee of a supermarket chain after the store bought his vegetables

South Africans were delighted that Qeja was able to sell his crops and praised Nyazeka for sharing the 'good news' story

Content creator and entrepreneur Kwanda Nyazeka shared photos online of an aspirant farmer who had her leafy produce bought by an employee at a popular supermarket chain and Saffas have praised his spirit of entrepreneurship.

Johannesburg based @Agric_young showcases the success stories of young farmers on his Twitter account and YouTube channel.

Inga Qeja, who is featured on his channel, started producing crops last year and before that he was involved in a gardening project which supplied vegetables to food stalls.

He farms potatoes, spinach, cabbage, butternut.

Nyazeka, who has 2.5k followers on his YouTube channel, said:

“I want to give value to those who may need it in their entrepreneurship, business & financial educational journeys.”

@Agric_young posted a few snaps on Twitter along with the caption about Qeja’s story:

“I was selling my spinach outside Spar when the owner of Spar came & said I should supply her with 300 bunches the next morning. Watch my story https://youtu.be/rewFQTS.”

After only six months Nyazeka has been able to supply a local supermarket chain with vegetables and Saffas ' be prouder.

@lindy_langa said:

“I wish there was a news channel dedicated to reporting only good news.”

@QueencessCebo said:

“Congratulations Inga upwards and onwards bro.”

@Inga_Nande35 said:

“Thank you guys.”

@ThamiM01 said:

“Amazing and awesome. Siyabonga.”

@Mgayi4 said:

“Nice one VK.”

@KeamoMareme said:

“Congratulations. We are here for such.”

Source: Briefly News