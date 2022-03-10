The glamorous Mrs Siphelele Khune took to Instagram with a beautiful pic of herself to explain that she hardly ever wears makeup

The soccer star's wife revealed that spotting her barefaced would be the norm, a fact that peeps felt was justified by her natural beauty

While she received compliments for her bold choice, other peeps pointed out that makeup shouldn't be an everyday thing

The elegant event planner, florist and the gorgeous wife of Bafana Bafana captain, Itumeleng Khune, has a natural beauty that she never misses a chance to celebrate.

Holding on to a bouquet of red roses that only accentuated her beauty further, the gorgeous Mrs Siphelele Khune took to Instagram to light-heartedly set the no-makeup record straight

She posted yet another pic of herself bare-faced and wrote:

"99.9% of the time you’ll see me with no make up on hey."

The lovely Siphelele Khune bore no inhibitions when it came to foregoing makeup, claiming that the barefaced look is her go-to look most days. Image: laaylaymak/Instagram

Peeps on Instagram were stunned by Siphelele Khune's natural beauty. She received well wishes for her stance while others noted that makeup is not a daily necessity after all.

sithandazilei complimented Siphelele:

"Natural beauty, you look so gergeous mommy."

coachmabalane noted:

"Make up is never a requirement mommy oskeeme saka nna only special occasions so 99,9."

tamara_november_mkula alluded to Mrs Khune's flawless beauty:

"With or without makeup you are gorgeous ❤️❤️."

bellie_morolong shared the same sentiments as the above comment:

"And so gorgeous and your body ai man your body ."

mrskingss said:

"This is refreshing cause it’s the real you and you’re perfect ❤️"

Thando Thabethe went to work without makeup and looked stunning

The no make-up looks seemed to be the way to go for a growing number of celebrities who were caught without their face beat. According to Briefly News, it's hard to find a celeb without all sorts of cosmetics on to look their best, but occasionally peeps have stumbled upon some who stunned many with their look of simplicity.

Thando Thabethe decided to go to work without makeup on, and she still managed to look gorgeous. The girl is setting new beauty goals out there without even trying!

A selfie of Thando without makeup at work was shared on social media, and her fans were thoroughly impressed.

Source: Briefly News