A man frustrated with his next-door neighbours poured a black-like substance over the boundary wall

His reasoning was to prevent the neighbouring family from hanging their laundry on it which he expressed was wrong and messes his yard

The video was shared by web influencer Daniel Marven on Twitter and many netizens could relate to the annoyed man

One very annoyed man took matters into his own hands after being frustrated with his neighbours’ ongoing habit of using the boundary wall for their personal use.

A man who was frustrated with his neighbours hanging their wet laundry on his boundary wall had peeps in stitches. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter

The video of the hilarious incident was shared by popular web influencer Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) on Twitter and sees the man pour a black-like substance believed to be oil on the boundary wall.

He expressed that he was sick and tired of the neighbouring family using the wall to hang their wet laundry. He said it was wrong, unsightly, and dripped into his yard.

“You see what happening ko gae, some neighbours bagafa,” the tweet was captioned.

Several online shared their views in response to the incident. While some found t funny, others expressed that they understood the angry man’s frustration. Check out some of their comments on the post:

@melshongwe88

“This uncivilized thing of placing stuff on boundary walls is incorrect, washing lines are for that purpose. He did what is right the oil man. You come to your house and dirty water from your neighbour is dripping into your place.”

@antdote replied:

“But you can’t be hanging things in people's yards.”

@MasegeTshepo said:

“Yes but depends where the wall falls if I build the wall on my side of the yard then I have a right to do that. Just like that man told him to build your own wall.”

@IzzyboyM wrote:

“If you don't get along with your neighbour. The best thing is build the wall in your own yard....if they were staying around PTA. The metro police were gonna come and bring that wall down...problem solved.”

