Briefly News recently learned of a determined local man who used his R350 grant to start his own business

Sentle Kode runs a flourishing street vending hustle and sells a variety of goods, including veggies and snacks

The entrepreneur shared that a correct mindset goes a long way in achieving success and Mzansi online users were left inspired

A determined South African entrepreneur is living proof that you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Sentle Kode used the little he had to make things happen and set up his vendor's stall.

Briefly News recently learned that he used his social relief of distress grant to start his business with just R350 for stock.

A Mzansi man who started his business with R350 proved that nothing is impossible. Image: Sentle Khode/Supplied

Source: Original

The grant, issued by SASSA is a temporary provision of assistance intended for persons in such a dire material need that they are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs. The R350 was Sentle’s saving grace and he worked with it.

Sentle’s street vendor business has grown successfully. He sells veggies, snacks and other goods.

“You can do whatever you want if you have the correct mindset,” he said.

South African online users were inspired by his ‘make it happen’ story and shared their positive comments on Facebook:

Sibusiso Sibanyoni said:

“That’s nice hey, I know someone who started a similar business like this one around our area.”

Other Cliff replied:

“It shows that most of our people have that correct mindset for business. The government just doesn't want to help with funds. People in the offices also have jealousy.”

Mhana Mesha commented:

“Hope your business grow...if I was at that place...I will be buying those cheese naks...those naks raised some of us.”

Barnes SamsonVenda wrote:

“It is better than fighting foreigners all the time. At least he now owns a business while some of these Dudula spending their grant and then turn to foreigners.”

Chris C. Nkatha said:

“In this life, we need to be more hardworking in order to bring food to our tables and stop relying on politicians and become too politicking. All the goodies my brother.”

Lwando Godola reacted:

“I am proud of you man.”

