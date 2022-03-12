“You Taught Me How to Embrace Life”: Teacher Gets Amazing Letter From Student

A teacher took to social media to share her amazing story about a letter she received from a student who thanked her for helping her grow as a person

Lethea McCann had at times questioned if she should change jobs due to the challenges she faces in her career

However, the touching letter she received reminded her of how fulfilling and rewarding her job could be

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lethea McCann took to the Facebook group #ImStaying to share an amazing letter she got from one of her students.

She revealed that the challenges she has faced in her career have at times had her questioning if she should change jobs.

Lethea McCann got an amazing letter that reminded her why she became a teacher. Photo credit: Lethea McCann

Source: Facebook

However, the letter she got from one of her students reminded Lethea of how fulfilling and rewarding her job can be.

"The ability to uplift and give hope to others brings a sense of purpose and when we feel fulfilled from the inside, we feel our life has meaning.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There are times in life when we feel so disappointed within our lives that it seems like an end. We become so hopeless that except in darkness, we don't see anything. In this moment of life, even a bleak hope can light up our lives.

Always give hope to others. Talk positive, show them the bright side, take them out and uplift their spirit. You may not be able to change someone's situation, but by giving hope to them, you can change the way they look and handle it."

This is what South Africans had to say about the touching story

Carol Blackman:

"As a retired teacher, I know what receiving a letter as this felt like. Recently I had a message posted on FB messenger from a past pupil. He is nearly 50 now but there he was telling me that I was one of his favourite teachers. So heartwarming to know that one has made such an impression."

Irene Warren:

"Never underestimate the power and influence you have to shape and teach young minds. Thank you for caring and inspiring and most importantly for listening. So many of us don't take time to actually listen. Thank you also to that student for showing you that you are appreciated and loved, inspiring you to keep on going even when you sometimes feel like throwing in the towel.

Wendy Goetze:

"Oh my soul....how beautiful....teachers are so undervalued for the exceptional work they do. Well done Miss McCann, well done❤️"

Jeanette Nel:

"What a beautifully written letter by student L.Kasongo.

Just the diction and the deep and loving concern and appreciation expressed for your wellbeing show what an impact your nurturing has had on this precious soul.

May you both be forever blessed for who you both are. ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

“Cool teacher”: Video of a young man busting a move in front of teacher warms SA

Earlier, Briefly News reported that another South African school kid is becoming an internet sensation for his dance moves. The young pupil decided to bust a move in front of her teacher.

Dancing to Tay Money’s Bussin song, the young guy seems to have fun and suggests he might be the most annoying student in his class. The 28-year-old American rapper may not be a hit in Mzansi but it seems the teacher is slowly falling in love with her.

Looking at the clip, the teacher is seen sitting down on her desk and eventually laughs at the boy and the funny viral clip on TikTok is receiving the necessary attention it deserves.

Source: Briefly News