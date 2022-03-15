A proud lady shared on Twitter how she got a distinction for a tertiary module that she initially failed

The woman revealed that she was given the chance to sit for the same exam again which resulted in her passing with flying colours

Many Tweeps were amazed by the incredible feat and applauded the lady while others tried to figure out how she did it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

LLB student, Kamogelo took to Twitter and posted before and after results for a module that she got a distinction for.

She revealed that she failed the module and after her rewrite, received a high percentage for her pass mark.

Kamogele managed to turn her grades around and get a distinction for a module that she had failed, leaving Saffas in awe. Image: @Kamogelo_MN/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were amazed by Kamogelo's achievement and applauded her for it. Some were confused by how she managed to turn a fail into a distinction and others were inspired to share their academic experiences.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@NdinguSandile was confused by how Kamogelo managed the feat:

"I guess, she failed the supplementary and pass the module with 92% the following year, I am just guessing kodwa‍♂️."

@T_Mokhantso commended the brainy lady:

@TshedisoR_ jokingly exclaimed:

"You really denounced the disrespect that was shown by that paper."

@RongwiA applauded Kamogelo:

@Itu_MIM shared his experience:

"I know this feeling when it happened to me my mom said be ke tletse strata a se gore be ke sa kgoni the module (I was was busy on the streets, not that I couldn't do the module)."

SA lauds gorgeous girl celebrating 6 distinctions, bachelor's degree pass

In news centred around brilliant women, Briefly News reported that matrics all around celebrated their outstanding results and took to or cropped up on social media in their numbers in recent times as a nod to their stellar efforts.

A motivated young girl who bagged six distinctions resulting in a Bachelor's degree admission at a tertiary institution of her choice was no exception as she served up the exciting news to her followers.

Wearing her full uniform from the George Randell High School based in East London in the Eastern Cape, along with the brightest smile you'll see, @liyema_kolisi took to Twitter to share her excitement and became an instant hit.

Source: Briefly News