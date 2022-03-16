A talented woman took to social media to share a reenactment of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West regarding their daughter’s birthday party

Yuri Lamasbella posted a video of herself as Kim while on the phone with her ex-husband, who provides bizarre reasons as to why she shouldn’t give him the address

Online users were impressed at her troll performance and how realistic it is compared to the mother of four’s reality show

A woman, Yuri Lamasbella (@yurilamasbella), took to social media to share her funny reenactment of one of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s parental quarrels.

A woman shared a video impersonating Kourtney as well as Kim on the phone with Kanye. Image: @yurilamasbella/TikTok

She posted the video on TikTok and shows Yuri playing Kim, and Kourtney as an “extra”. She is seen on the phone with “Kanye” as they speak about Chi’s (Chicago) birthday party.

As she tries to give him the address to where the party will be held, the rapper interrupts her mid-conversation with bizarre reasons as to why Kim shouldn’t give him the address over the phone.

“Every Kardashian Episode Ever: The REAL reason #kanyewest didn’t get the address,” the post was captioned.

The clip comes after, West previously claimed on his social media that he hadn't been told where the party would be held and was pretty upset about missing such a big milestone in his daughter's life.

Online users were not only amused but quite impressed with Yuri’s online performance and flocked on in on the post to show her love.

Kassidy responded:

“Your Kourtney impression is literally 100%.”

Amber Epperson Hollo wrote:

“I’m 100% sure this conversation was real.”

Clobaremoneycoach replied:

“Kortney smelling the donuts/- I can’t.”

Andrea Mitre commented”

“I feel like that is actually a conversation that she had recently.”

SineOverCosine reacted:

“I’m 100% sure this scene has taken place in Kim’s life.”

Shae said:

“I just had a C section & I think a few staples popped out when he asked about The Incredibles.”

