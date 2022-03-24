Mzansi Peeps Share Hilarious Throwback Videos That Live in Their Heads Rent Free

South African social media users brought humour to the timelines by sharing some of their most memorable videos

The funny Twitter thread was started by online user @Callmethaboo2nd who told cyber citizens to respond with videos they’d never delete

He shared the infamous clip of a girl named Lebza driving a car with chaotic passengers and Saffas followed suit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African online users took a trip down the virtual memory lane as they shared some of the funny and interesting videos that have not only been living rent-free in their heads but have also given us belly-aching laughs.

Saffas re-shared some of their most memorable videos online. Image: @Callmethaboo2nd/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The funny Twitter thread was started by online user @Callmethaboo2nd who shared a video of a young girl named Lebza who is seen driving a car with a man, assumed to be her dad, sitting on the passenger seat as he records the video.

Two other children are seen in the clip, with one hanging out the window and another sitting on the roof of the moving car. While the clip is quite concerning for the children’s safety, Mzansi could not help but find it amusing too.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Saffas followed suit and responded to @Callmethaboo2nd’s post with their funny videos. Check them out below:

@beccaaaahhhhhh posted:

@Dee_DeMuciq shared:

@skitziebutter reacted:

@KhotsoRhema commented:

Mzansi reacts to hilarious videos

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are creative people in nature and that came to the fore in a viral video where two guys were seen playing a game of wrestling. The video was nicely captured and showed a story where the two creative guys erected a beautiful stage mimicking that of World Wrestling Entertainment also knowns as Smackdown.

As posted by popular social media user @KulaniCool on Twitter, the clip is collecting funny reactions and Briefly News headed to the comments section to pick up a few remarks. The guys really planned their thing and as one comes to enter the stage, there’s some fire that’s seen burning on the floor of the stage.

At the same time, the action tells that the two lads also rehearsed their tricks and tactics. The account holder captioned the video clip:

“They've improved haha, ½.”

Source: Briefly News