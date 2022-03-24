Popular snake rescuer, Nick Evans, hand his hands full after being called out for two cases in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal

Evans thought the first rescue would be quick, however, it seems he had bitten off more than he could chew

South Africans took to social media to praise Evans for his bravery and talent when rescuing venomous snakes

Snake rescuer Nick Evans had a rather slithery and successful day when he was called out to remove two black mambas in different homes in the Inanda Valley.

While Evens was on his way to one case, he received a call for another.

Evans shared on a Facebook post that one mamba had crawled into a hole in a wall. After a long trek in comfy shoes, the snake rescuer finally arrived at the home. According to him, there were two rooms next to each other with space between them that the mamba exited.

“Luckily the room had two layers of bricks. The outside ones would be easy to break, the inside ones, not so much, and they weren't keen on that,” he shared.

With the help of the residents, Evans tried breaking the bricks, but it proved to be too difficult.

“Two guys got on the roof of the shack, which did not look stable at all, and tried breaking holes there. We were getting desperate and frustrated, not sure what to do. Eventually, one of the residents went inside the room, a bedroom, broke a small hole above the bed, and called me to shine my torch inside. Sure enough, there was the mamba,” he posted.

With a lot of determination, Evans managed to safely remove the highly venous snake.

“I gently pulled and got the tail out. I thought I was going to be pulling it out, gently. Instead, it just started reversing, quite suddenly. The whole snake came out, and it reversed into my tongs as I had hoped. I soon had the head secured,” he added.

The rescue gave Evans the motivation to walk back to his car and embark on another black mamba quest.

Social media users impressed with the talented rescuer

Preetha Singh commented:

“You're awesome at what you do. I know you will do it.”

Mohau Wiser Greatness shared:

“I wish I could work with you one day, just to touch the snakes. I am no longer scared of snakes like before.”

Antoinette Thato Makatile Warden posted:

“The mambas are back!!”

