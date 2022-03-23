Snake rescuer Nick Evans posted his latest catch on Facebook after he admitted the snake was one of the biggest black mambas he's ever seen

He recounted that the serpent was lodged inside an old freezer, which made the rescue more dangerous and difficult

Peeps hailed Nick for eventually rescuing the sneaky snake and were surprised at how big it was

Nick Evans did it again with a black mamba rescue, but this time admitted that the snake was quite a sizeable specimen for a black mamba. In his post, Nick described the hair-raising rescue process:

"I gently clamped down with the tongs. It lunged itself forward in a panic."

He was finally victorious and shared snaps of the snake to show its size.

Nick Evans showed off the black mamba that he rescued from an old freezer. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Nick Evans' Facebook followers hailed the snake rescuer and expressed joy over getting to catch another black mamba. Other peeps were taken aback by the serpent's size.

Karrin van Rensburg exclaimed:

"Omg that is a big one! Well done Nick."

Stephanie Naidoo praised Nick:

"Well done Nick, WOW! What an awkward place to be hiding under ."

Linda Park revel on Nick's behalf for finally rescuing a mamba again:

"Mamba drought broken. Nick is smiling. Others running for the hills."

Sharon Naidoo jokingly insinuated that the snake was in search of a party:

"Yoh from braai stands to freezers. These mamba want to challenge the big stuffs ."

Michelle Crawford exclaimed:

"Holy cow. That's huge!"

Pame VM joked:

"I would just move houses, she can keep it."

