A woman took to social media to give her Instagram followers details of what the spiritual world entails

She shared that she often has interactions that validate all her hard work and make it worthwhile

South Africans took to social media to share their admiration and gave praise to the young woman

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A stunning woman gave first-hand insight into what it is like to be a spiritual healer. The woman, whose username is noma_china, took her Instagram followers into the mystical world.

A woman shared the inner workings of the spiritual world and social media is loving it. Image: noma_china/Instragram & Getty

Source: UGC

The incredible woman took to social media to share:

"Being a healer means being committed to helping people prepare for, respond to, and recover from spiritual ailments and fatigue. Our work saves lives, including our own lives, often, on a daily basis.”

She said that often when she carries out her ancestral mandate, she sometimes experiences an interaction that validates all her hard work and makes it worthwhile. She experienced a series of moments like that over the past weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“It wasn’t a person or thing that kept me going or came to my aid (you will learn quite early on your journey that when the going gets tough, those who promised to stay will disappear), it was the knowledge that the work and promises of my ancestors will never return void,” she said.

She added that she would remain forever humbled by her ancestors for the work they left her to do.

Social media in awe of the spiritual woman

Ngingusisanamotsa said:

“Love the Gogo chic.”

africanqueer_ posted:

“That's so beautiful.”

Tlinedawave commented:

“Nice.”

"Thokoza Khehla": Comedian Tall Ass Mo answers ancestral calling, fans react

Briefly News previously reported that Tall Ass Mo is the latest Mzansi celeb to answer his ancestral calling. The stand-up comedian is now a sangoma.

The reality TV star's wife, Mome Mahlangu, took to social media on Tuesday, 31 August to announce the news. She also revealed her hubby's ancestral name, which is Mahambahlega.

Taking to Instagram, Mome posted a snap of the comedian performing traditional dances with his kids and other sangomas. Mome shared that they welcomed Mahambahlega back home after his spiritual journey a few months back. He had been on the journey for six months.

"Drums rolled all night in the middle of our estate in Sandton after six months of spiritual journey and healing."

Source: Briefly News